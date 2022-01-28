Zimbabwe: Voltz Jt Strikes Right Chord

Nkosilathi Sibaya popularly known as Voltz JT is a 22-year- old hip hop artiste raised in Chitungwiza and making waves on radio.

His love for hip-hop turned him into a singer and indeed he seems to have struck the right chord, given his growing popularity.

Voltz is a final year student at the University of Zimbabwe studying Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering. He puts effort in both music and education, but he says it is not easy.

"It has never been easy to keep my grades up while releasing hit tracks. It takes discipline, good time management, constructing and following schedules.

"I am more focused on music at the moment, but that does not mean I have to miss lectures and or not sit for exams because I will still pursue my engineering,"

Voltz used to perform at school functions while he was in high school and he recorded his first track "Boiz Rangu Murisei" in 2016 and that was when he started climbing up the ladder.

The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed him down, like other artistes.

"The pandemic slowed me down at first because basically no one had any idea on how to navigate through it.

"2020 was bad for me but as soon as I figured how to turn the setbacks into advantages, everything fell into place.

"I learnt how to capitalise more on the internet since people would spend most of their time there," he explained.

Unlike most artistes, 2021 proved to be a good year for the hip-hop artiste as he managed to scoop two awards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I won two Zim hip-hop awards last year. My track 'These Days' won Song of the Year Award and Best New Comer Award. It was a double.

"I have worked with Poptain, Holy Ten, Tha Bees, R Peels and I look forward to working with Takura this year," he said.

As a young artiste Nkosilathi is looking forward to achieving more in 2022 and at the same time spruce up his image in the music industry.

"My thoughts for this year are all positive energy I mean new levels, opportunities, sounds and new relationships.

"I plan on upgrading my image in my career that by end of this year I will be bigger and better.

"I want to keep my head down, avoid unnecessary drama that might tarnish my name and be all about the music and nothing else.

"My biggest plan for the year is to make the greatest album hip-hop has ever offered to its listeners, so I am putting a lot of work and energy into it.

"I will be dropping a lot of singles before my album drops," he said.

At such a young age ,Voltz JT has gone from being a varsity celebrity to a Zimbabwean star, which he said is very overwhelming.

"It is overwhelming and a bit complex handling being a celebrity especially at such a big institution like UZ.

"Sometimes I have to restrain myself from normal student activities just to fit into public figure bracket.

"However, it is encouraging to realize that I have achieved something that other students haven't at this stage of life and it pushes me to try and reach new heights, break more boundaries and prove that you can be an academic and still chase your dream."