Zimbabwe: Caps United Secure Manondo, Close in On Chafa

Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP football club CAPS United have secured the services of Chibuku Super Cup record scorer William Manondo and are close to signing their former midfielder Devon Chafa as they look to plug in gaps caused by the recent player exodus.

The 2016 champions have been severely handicapped by the departure of key players and are mostly considering out-of-contract players because of their poor financial standing. They have pounced on Manondo and Chafa whose contracts with Harare City and Ngezi Platinum have since expired.

Ambitious Premier Soccer League clubs are now against renewing contracts for players that no longer have age on their side and are preferring to build for the future by engaging younger players on longer terms.

This development has seen clubs such as champions FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum parting ways with some of their senior players.

Ngezi Platinum have a quota system where they consider at least three players who are over 30 for contract extension. This season they retained veteran Qadr Amini and Polite Moyo. Denver Mukamba, who turns 30 this year, was also retained and this left 31-year-old Chafa out in the cold.

Interestingly, CAPS United, who appeared to have adopted this stance a few years ago, have abandoned it midway and have been roping in players that are above 30 years.

This development means the club will continue to sign players annually and build a squad.

CAPS United have already signed 33-year-old Rodwell Chinyengetere. The two-time Soccer Star of the Year's contract with champions FC Platinum was not renewed.

FC Platinum have made it clear that their long-term vision is to bring more young players on their books. The three-time champions have parted ways with several senior players as they begin their clear out.

Manondo, who turns 31 in April, and is fondly known as "Mr Chibuku", is set to re-unite with his former gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe at CAPS United. The Green Machine have agreed in principle with the veteran striker, and it is almost a done deal. This comes after Makepekepe have secured Chinyengetere's signature on a one-year contract. The three signings will spur CAPS United coach Chitembwe who had been left with a thin squad, a few months after returning to the Green Machine.

While Manondo's deal is almost done, subject to the club honouring their part of the bargain and the player satisfying his new employers that his contract has indeed ended at Town House, the club is still negotiating with former Dynamos midfielder Chafa.

Chafa is interested in returning to CAPS United and the club is negotiating with his manager, Gibson Mahachi.

Mahachi told The Herald that although he cannot divulge more information, they are talking to a few clubs about Chafa's next move.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One ambitious club, Simba Bhora, are also believed to be interested in signing the former Dynamos midfielder. A CAPS United club official said apart from these senior players, they are also working on acquiring more players. They have also managed to convince some key players to stay at the club once they pay them their dues.

"We have finalised and agreed in principle with Manondo. There are certain terms we need to commit to before putting pen to paper but it is almost a done deal.

"As for Chafa, we have interest and the player has expressed interest in re-joining the club. We are yet to conclude negotiations with his management team, but we are hopeful that we will be able to bring him on board," said the same CAPS United official, who asked not to be named.

CAPS United are also believed to be interested in another key Harare City player, who, however, is still contracted to the council-owned team.

The CAPS United official refused to disclose the player's name since they are yet to approach the Sunshine Boys.

Makepekepe have been hit by the departure of a number of players who include Brandon Mpofu, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Webster Tafa, Carlos Mavhurume, Tinashe Balakasi and John Zhuwawu.

The club still has goalkeepers Tonderai Mateyaunga and Simba Chinani, Phineas Bamusi, Ian Nyoni, Ronald Chitiyo, Leeroy Mavhunga, Clive Augusto and Joseph Thulani in their ranks.

However, these players are owed outstanding salaries and previous signing-on fees and are disgruntled. The club's directors are running around to secure money to pay the players so that they commit to the club.

Makepekepe failed to resume training this week because of financial challenges. The club is likely to start training next week. The majority of the clubs in the local Premiership have resumed training after taking a month-long break for the festive holidays and the African Cup of Nations finals.

However, Makepekepe are confident that they will put their house in order by the time the league resumes on February 12.