Rwanda: Curfew Pushed Back to Midnight in New Anti-Covid-19 Measures

The government has relaxed measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic by allowing movement of people across the country to go on until midnight from 10pm.

This follows the reduction in the number of cases, following a spike in December which was occasioned by the Omicron variant.

It is among new resolutions taken during the cabinet meeting which convened on Wednesday, January 26, chaired by President Paul Kagame.

The new measures take effect on Thursday, January 27, and will be reviewed after one month as communicated by the Office of the Prime Minister.

This is the first cabinet meeting of the year.

Cabinet had last sat on December 17, 2021, where curfew was set at 10pm while other guidelines were tightened in the wake of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

As per the new resolutions, businesses will be allowed to operate until 11pm.

Public service employees allowed at offices have been increased to 50 per cent of the workforce while those of the private sector will not exceed 75 per cent.

The rest will continue to work from home.

The new measures also include allowing social gatherings to resume but limited to 50 per cent of capacity for indoor venues and 75 per cent for outdoor places.

Event organizers were reminded to comply with health measures, including ensuring that all revellers are fully vaccinated, and present negative Covid-19 tests taken at least 72 hours before, to avoid penalties.

Night clubs and live bands shall resume progressively upon assessment by Rwanda Development Board, while restaurants and bars will continue to operate at 75 per cent capacity of the venue.

All clients must be fully vaccinated, according to the new measures.

All services held at places of worship will not exceed 75 per cent of occupancy and physical conferences will also continue at 75 per cent occupancy limit and all participants will have to present proof that they are vaccinated.

The new guidelines also indicate that attendance at a vigil will not exceed 50 persons at a time and funeral gatherings at gravesides should not exceed 50 per cent of venue capacity.

Moreover, customers of gyms and fitness centres as well as swimming pools, massage parlors, saunas, are required to be fully vaccinated with the exception of people under 12 years of age and should have a negative covid-19 test taken with 72 hours, while they continue to re-open progressively.

"All citizens and Rwanda residents are urged to get fully vaccinated and when eligible, get booster shots... in addition, the public is urged to get frequently tested and encouraged to work remotely, if and when possible," reads part of the statement from the prime minister's office.