Rwanda: Rwatubyaye Undergoes Successful Surgery in Turkey

27 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda international Abdul Rwatubyaye has undergone a successful surgery in the Turkish city of Istanbul after a knee injury.

The towering central defender sustained the injury during a warm-up session prior to FK Shkupi's friendly game with Sumqayit FK on January 22 and needed immediate surgery.

Rwatubyaye had the surgery on Wednesday, January 26, and has appreciated his family, teammates, doctors and the entire Shkupi fraternity for their support as he hopes to come back stronger.

"Many thanks to my wife, my beloved family, my president Olgun Aydin, my teammates and coaching staff and overall the doctor behind my surgery, Tanil Esemenli and his team," the former APR and Rayon Sports centre-back said via his Instagram page.

"The surgery was well done, now focused on the rehab and coming back even tougher than before."

Rwatubyaye is one of the best defenders in the Macedonian topflight league this season; having played 16 games, scored two goals and provided 2 assists as FK Shkupi top the table.

