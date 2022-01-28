Nigeria: NAFDAC Confiscates 80 Bags of Unhealthy Wheat in Gombe

28 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Thursday said it has confiscated 80 bags of suspected unhealthy wheat in Gombe.

The Gombe State NAFDAC Coordinator, Mr James Agada, told newsmen in Gombe shortly after the exercise that the wheat was treated with chemicals (insecticide) meant for planting not healthy for public consumption.

According to him, following investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, Adamu Hassan, 32, was selling a measure of wheat at reduced price to the public for consumption.

"One measure of this wheat goes between N200 to N300 and a measure of wheat in the market goes for over N1,000.

"The public were already consuming insecticide treated wheat, this is something that supposed to be planted in the farm not for consumption," he said.

Agada said the Anchor Borrower Programme of the CBN was boldly written on the bags of wheat meant for farmers but was however being sold to the public at a subsidised rate.

He said as soon as they finish investigation the suspect would be charged to court. (NAN)

