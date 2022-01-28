Rwanda: Injured Rwatubyaye Ruled Out for Eight Months

26 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda international center defender Abdul Rwatubyaye is expected to be out of action for at least eight months with a heel injury.

Rwatubyaye sustained the injury during a warm up game of his club FC Shkupi in Macedonia. On January 22, 2022, FC Shkupi played a friendly match against Sumqayit FK in Turkey.

"Abdul Rwatubyaye suffered an injury where he suffered a concussion on his left leg on the heel," read a statement from the club.

Rwatubyaye signed for FC Shkupi in January 2021 after parting ways with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the United States.

In 2019, Rwatubyaye made history as the first Rwandan to play in the Major Soccer League (MLS), the topflight league in the USA, when he was signed by Kansas KC from Rayon Sports.

He started his career in 2009 from the APR academy and also played for the U-17, U-20 and U-23 national teams.

