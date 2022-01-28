Namibia: Former Junior Netball Star Manages Money Gurus

FORMER United and junior national team netball star Enrica Farmer (formerly De Klerk) was born at Keetmanshoop and impressed while playing both as goal attacker and shooter for club and country.

The retired shooter is also described by her former teammates on the Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) under-20 junior national team Anna Gawanas, previously Kooper, as "a very creative player who was capable of dictating a game from the front".

Like Gawanas, Farmer was also an ever-present and exceptionally prominent member of the junior national teams at the prestigious annual Ball Games that are still contested in southern Africa.

Farmer says although she started playing netball at St Mathias Primary School at Keetmanshoop, it was during her Grade 8 and 9 years at Concordia College in the city, that she started playing the game more seriously.

"Those were very hectic years, because although I loved and enjoyed playing netball, the philosophy of the game I still didn't understand. Concordia was a real eye-opener and the coaching and competition was a whole lot better.

"But the netball bug really bit me when I went back home to Keetmanshoop, where I completed my matric at PK de Villiers Secondary School. It was also there that the junior national team selectors started taking note of me," she says.

Farmer says her father was a real slave driver and contributed immensely towards her shooting skills by training her at home.

The former shooting star, who was comfortable to shoot accurately from any distance, was first called up for the under-16 team in 1995 when she was selected for the development team, but was soon promoted to the A team.

"I have really played some good matches for school, the Namibian Police team, and the under-20 national team. which took me to countries like South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland to play in the annual southern African annual regional Ball Games," she says.

Farmer says her true moment of joy came after was selected for the star-studded under-21 side.

The team, which was coached by Black Africa legend Jacky Veii, participated in a few provincial tournaments in neighbouring South Africa, but Farmer says she is disappointed until today that their envisaged tour to Wales never materialised.

After playing for the Keetmanshoop Police team in 1998 the retired goal-attacker was also the proud owner of her own netball club after she founded Le-Vibe in 1999.

"We were nobody's pushovers," she says.

"We were quite a formidable team, and soon Keetmanshoop produced a champion team which won tournaments at other towns in the south - especially the annual cup competition at Lüderitz.

"I was responsible for designing the club's logo and match dresses. I was a big fan of the Silver Ferns (New Zealand's national netball team), and our dresses were specifically inspired by their black dresses.

"Another great moment of my netball career came in 2002 after I moved to Windhoek to work, and I joined the formidable United netball team."

WORK, FAMILY

The retired star has been married to her childhood lover and former Namibian rugby star Dirk Farmer since 2006, and the couple is blessed with two children.

Farmer has been employed as an executive sales manager of personal financial advisers by Old Mutual for the past 20 years, and says she is heading a group of top advisers.

"My first responsibility is to see if my team of advisers are fine. I also oversee and drive my team to reach our set targets. Another core duty is to identify a client's financial needs, and we assist them according to their financial position when selling our products," she says.

She says despite all the successes they have achieved along the years, it has been challenging to build and maintain good relationships with the company's other departments, which is a crucial component of her job.

"Also, the last two years have been very challenging with the dawn of Covid-19. It's always better to have that personal interaction with a client," she says.

Farmer was recently appointed head coach of her former club, United, and she is also Windhoek Gymnasium High School's netball coach.

To sharpen her coaching skills she attended a coaching indaba in South Africa last year, which was conducted by Dorette Badenhorst, the current coach of the Proteas, and Desert Jewels coach Julene Meyers.

Farmer says she enjoys working with young players who are construed to be not good enough to play for school teams.

Her advice to young netball players is to always give their best.

"Train on your own and perfect your game, and always strive to play as a team."