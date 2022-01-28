Nigeria: Ogun LGs Share N3.587bn in January

Abeokuta — The 20 local government areas in Ogun State shared a sum of N3.587 billion, being the amount they received from the Federal Allocation for January, 2022.

The State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuwape, disclosed this during the

January 2022 Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Afuwape who said, presently, the statutory allocations from the federal government may not be sufficient for the council areas, advised them not to be discouraged but rather look inward on how to improve on their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The Commissioner charged the Chairmen to see the monthly JAAC meeting as an official engagement that requires utmost attention, in order to improve welfare and infrastructural development at the grassroots.

He added that the meeting was an avenue to equip the Chairmen with information regarding the monthly allocations, for them to be able to answer questions that may arise to that effect.

In his presentation at the meeting, the State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo represented by Director of Inspectorate and Monitoring, Finance, Mr. Kolapo Ilori said, the sum of N4,058,660,832.72 billion is expected to be paid as first line charges which include, primary school teachers' salary, Local Government Staff salaries, traditional rulers and other charges.

Okubadejo noted that the gross deficit stood at the sum of N470,901,128.69, which covers PAYE, contributory pension, five percent bond on pension and cooperative and loans.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ijebu Ode Local Government, Hon. Tunde Emiola-Gazal appreciated the the state government for harmonizing payment of the first line charges which had allowed all the councils to meet up with salary payment.

On their parts, Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite and Odofin of Shoyindo, Oba Lasisi Gisanri in their contributions called for formidable and effective distribution of wealth across the Local Government Areas in order to justify the current distribution formula.