Zimbabwe's Inflation Levels Decline

28 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Zimbabwe's yearly and monthly inflation levels have registered declines, the latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reveals.

Month-on-month inflation rate for January 2022 retreated to 5,34% after shedding 0,42% in December.

The ZIMSTAT data released this week indicates that year-on-year inflation for January 2022 stood at 60 61% from 60,74% last December.

"The month-on-month inflation rate in January 2022 was 5,34% shedding 0,42% on the December 2021 rate of 5,76%. This means that prices, as measured by the items Consumer Price Index, increased by an average of 5,34% from December 2021 to January 2022," ZIMSTAT said.

Inflationary levels sustained a downward trend for the better part of 2021, but only surged towards the close of the year due to a number of factors, including the effects of the parallel market speculation.

Since 2019, Zimbabwe has consistently implemented a raft of economic reforms which have resulted in a huge cutback in government expenditure and the introduction of the local currency which has maintained relative stability.

The inception of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Currency Exchange Auction has also supported companies' needs and pushed away large corporates from the parallel market limiting the impact of speculative tendencies.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X