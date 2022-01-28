Togo: Faure Gnassingbé expected !

27 January 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

"Well-ordered charity begins with oneself", it is said, thus the Mediator of the Republic, Mrs. Awa Nana-Daboya, 3 months after her swearing-in, went to the Constitutional Court on 24 last January in order to declare his property and assets.

To properly fulfill his mission, that of receiving the declaration of property and assets of other high personalities, senior civil servants and other agents of the State, the Mediator of the French Republic presented the document of his assets to the President of the Constitutional Court in accordance with organic law N°2020-003 of January 24, 2020.

"We take note of this statement. A report will therefore be drawn up to serve and assert what is right, "said Aboudou Assouma, President of the Constitutional Court after the declaration.

Having done his part, the Mediator of the French Republic awaits the President of the Republic, the President of the National Assembly, the Head of Government and their close friends to take action.

A good way to detect the minority that monopolizes the wealth of the country ? the question remains.

