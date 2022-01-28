Togo: These strong recommendations from the UPR to the Togolese authorities.

27 January 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

On Monday, January 24, 2022 in Geneva (Switzerland), Togo presented before the United Nations Human Rights Committee, its report to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), on the situation of human rights.

After the presentation of the report, the Togolese delegation led by the Minister of Human Rights, Citizenship Training and Relations with the Institutions of the Republic, Dr. Christian Trimua, was submitted to a good number of recommendations.

Initially, it was recommended that they continue to implement measures to reduce poverty, promote youth employment, extend the scope of labor inspection in the private home, take measures to combat corruption

Subsequently, the Togolese authorities are asked to release those detained for having expressed their right to freedom of expression, to respect the rights of political prisoners, to guarantee the right to freedom of peaceful assembly,

And finally, Togo is requested to review its legislation to guarantee the right to freedom of expression and of the press, to facilitate the work of journalists and bloggers, to take measures to ensure freedom of conscience and religion.

These are among other recommendations of the Human Rights Council, which want to loosen the noose around the Togolese people who are languishing under the clutches of the Lomé regime.

