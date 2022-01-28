Togo: The Lomé - Teheran axis is getting stronger

press release

Within the framework of the strengthening of the relations of friendship and cooperation which exist between the Togolese Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, HE Dr. Hossein AMIRABDOLLAHIYAN, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran , HE Prof. Robert DUSSEY, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad paid a working visit to Tehran from January 23 to 26, 2022.

During this visit, which marks the will of the Heads of State HE Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic and HE Ebrahim RAÏSSI, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to deepen, further diversify and update their cooperation with a view to better adapting it to the real needs of their two countries, Prof. Robert DUSSEY was received in audience by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also had a working session with his Iranian counterpart H.E. Dr. Hossein AMIRABDOLLAHIYAN. During the work marked by an atmosphere of cordiality and openness, the two parties addressed issues related to their cooperation in the fields of energy, health, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and investments, than in the international context.

In the field of health, the two parties are committed to exchanging their experiences within the framework of training programs and professional exchanges. They also intend to deepen discussions at the technical level with a view to establishing a partnership in the pharmaceutical field. On this subject, they mentioned the possibility of setting up Iranian pharmaceutical factories in Togo, within the framework of the Industrial Platform of Adéticopé.

Regarding the energy sector, Iran is committed to supporting Togo in the implementation of its electrification strategy which aims for a rate of electricity coverage of the entire national territory of 100% by 2050. Technical discussions will clarify the details of this support.

Turning to the field of agriculture, Minister DUSSEY recalled the discussions held by the two parties during the work of their joint cooperation commission concerning the need for support from Togo in the context of irrigation. He proposed that this cooperation project be revived and that the two parties actively work towards its realization. The Iranian side welcomed this proposal and invited the Togolese side to submit concrete projects in this direction.

With regard to the field of infrastructure, the two ministers spoke with satisfaction of Iran's construction of the administrative block of the University of Kara in 2007 and pledged to revitalize their cooperation in this field.

In the field of investments, Minister DUSSEY placed particular emphasis on the promotion of Iranian private investments in Togo. To this end, he presented the 2020-2025 government roadmap and the investment and partnership opportunities it offers. He also provided useful information on the Adéticopé Industrial Platform which is already operational and which also constitutes an investment opportunity in Togo. In this regard, the two parties urged each other to support their private sectors with a view to establishing partnerships and setting up joint projects. Business meetings and exchange visits will be organized in this context. Specific cooperation agreements will also be signed to promote the flow of investments between the two countries.

At the international level, noting their convergence of views on the importance of peace and security for the development of countries, the two parties mutually congratulated each other on the respective commitment of Togo and Iran in the search for effective responses to terrorism and violent extremism in their respective regions.

In this regard, the two ministers spoke with concern about the persistence and expansion of terrorism, violent extremism and acts of maritime piracy in West Africa and undertook to combine their efforts within the framework of the initiatives of ECOWAS and the United Nations to curb these scourges.

Finally, at the multilateral level, the two parties intend to maintain permanent consultations in order to coordinate their positions on issues of common interest and to grant reciprocal support for their candidacies for positions within international organizations.

At the end of the visit, H.E. Prof. Robert DUSSEY invited H.E. Dr. Hossein AMIRABDOLLAHIAN to visit Togo in order to further deepen the exchanges and launch the cooperation projects mentioned in Tehran. The Iranian minister said he was very pleased with the opportunity to make this visit, the date of which will be agreed through diplomatic channels.