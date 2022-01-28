Rwanda: Drought-Hit Farmers Appeal for Support in New Farming Season

Majority of the 36,000 families composed of over 150,000 members who were affected by recent prolonged drought in Eastern Province are appealing for support to recover from the effects of the dry spell as they prepare for the next planting season (2022 agriculture Season B).

Season B begins with preparation of fields in January and planting in February according to the agricultural calendar.

In December, last year, government embarked on distributing food relief to the needy families mainly in the seven hard hit districts of Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Kirehe, Ngoma, Nyagatare and Rwamagana

Over 1,790 tonnes of food were distributed comprising rice, flour, beans, and maize from the country's strategic reserves.

Some of the affected farmers told The New Times that they are still feeling the aftershocks of the drought and say they need support for seed for 2022 Season B.

"We have faced prolonged drought that eroded 40 percent of our produce, mainly beans and maize. And when the rain came later, it even damaged the crops that had survived the dry spells," said Alphonsine Nzamwita, a farmer who is a member of COPROMAGI--a Gatsibo-based cooperative bringing together soybean and maize growers.

She said that on her own, she needs over 50 kilogrammes of soybean seeds to plant during the upcoming season.

"As a cooperative, all farmers will plant soybeans. However, we have not yet got the seeds because they are very expensive. Hopefully we can get an investor to give us seeds on loan we can pay later," she said.

She also said that they were preparing to buy irrigation equipment but, due to losses incurred last season, they may end up looking for other alternatives.

"We considering lease irrigation equipment but it is also expensive. We need our own equipment," she said.

Justin Nyandwi another farmer in Ngeruka sector of Bugesera district said that due to the effects of drought in the concluded 2022 season A, many farmers are struggling to get seeds for the Season B.

"It is difficult to get seeds considering that the beans seeds we plant are expensive," he said.

Jean Bosco Ndatimana , a farmer from Kirehe district said that bean and maize productivity was drastically affected by the drought adding that as they prepare for Season B, farmers need seeds and irrigation support in case rains become rare again.

Speaking to The New Times, Eugene Kwibuka, the Communication Manager at the Ministry of Agriculture and animal Resources said that they are ready to use the National Strategic Grain Reserve to support any family that might be still facing food shortage caused by recent prolonged drought.

RAB working on seed issue

Regarding the issue of seeds, Charles Bucagu, Deputy Director General of Agriculture Research and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) told The New Times that a plan is being devised to support drought-affected farmers in need of seeds.

"We are planning to provide support in seed, especially maize, beans and soybeans. Districts are to help identify beneficiaries, they will write to us," he said.

Bucagu said that preparation of hectares to be planted this season B is going on and details about the season will be shared soon.

To mitigate drought in Eastern province, he said, the government has recently injected additional Rwf1.2 billion for irrigation schemes in Eastern province.

Government targets to irrigate 102,284 hectares by 2024 from the 63,000 hectares which are currently under irrigation.