Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Rutsiro Beef Up Squad With Congolese Striker Mumbere

27 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda premier league side Rutsiro FC have completed the signing of DR Congolese striker Mumbere Malekidogo from North Kivu-based AS Nyuki.

Mumbere moves to Rutsiro on a two-year deal as they hope to add more bite to their attack for the second half of the season.

The club has found it difficult to score this campaign, having only managed to net 12 goals in matches.

He becomes the club's first signing in the ongoing January transfer window, and plan to add one more signing before it closes.

Rutsiro are 9th on the table with 16 points.

