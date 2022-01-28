Malawi: 41 Percent of Cabinet Constitutes Women

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, has made the following additional appointments to his Cabinet with effect from Thursday 27th January 2022, the Office of the President and Cabinet announces in a statement.
1. Sosten Alfred Gwengwe. M.P. Minister
of Finance and Economic Affairs.
2. Nancy Tembo, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs.
3. Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, M.P., Minister of Homeland Security.
4. Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, M.P.
Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change.
5. Richard Chimwendo Banda. M.P., Minister of Youth and Sports.
6. Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo. Minister of National Unity.
7. Gospel Kazako, Minister of
Information and Digitisation.
8. Dr Albert Mbawala, M.P. Minister of
Mining.
9. lbrahim Matola., Minister of Energy.
Dr Chakwera has further appointed the following Deputy Ministers:
1. Harry Mkandawire. Deputy Minister of
Defence.
2. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, M.P. Deputy
Minister of Transport and Public Works.
3. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, M.P.,
Deputy Minister of Agriculture.
4. Halima Alima Daud, M.P., Deputy
Minister of Local Government.
5. Deus Gumba, M.P. Deputy Minister of
Lands.
6. Enock Phale, M.P. Deputy Minister of
Health.
7. John Bande, M.P. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.
8. Monica Chang'anamuno, M.P. Deputy
Minister of Education.
"The final appointments bring the total number of Cabinet appointees to 29, consisting of 12 women (41%) and 17 men (59%) in compliance with Section 11(1) of the Gender Equality Act 2013, not counting His Excellency the President and His Honour the Vice President. who are in Cabinet by their election and not an appointment," reads the statement in part.
It further states that President Chakwera remains Minister of Defence whereas Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima will continue to be responsible for Public Sector Reforms.