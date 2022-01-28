Malawi: 41 Percent of Cabinet Constitutes Women

28 January 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mcdonald Chiwayula

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, has made the following additional appointments to his Cabinet with effect from Thursday 27th January 2022, the Office of the President and Cabinet announces in a statement.

1. Sosten Alfred Gwengwe. M.P. Minister

of Finance and Economic Affairs.

2. Nancy Tembo, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs.

3. Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, M.P., Minister of Homeland Security.

4. Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, M.P.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change.

5. Richard Chimwendo Banda. M.P., Minister of Youth and Sports.

6. Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo. Minister of National Unity.

7. Gospel Kazako, Minister of

Information and Digitisation.

8. Dr Albert Mbawala, M.P. Minister of

Mining.

9. lbrahim Matola., Minister of Energy.

Dr Chakwera has further appointed the following Deputy Ministers:

1. Harry Mkandawire. Deputy Minister of

Defence.

2. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, M.P. Deputy

Minister of Transport and Public Works.

3. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, M.P.,

Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

4. Halima Alima Daud, M.P., Deputy

Minister of Local Government.

5. Deus Gumba, M.P. Deputy Minister of

Lands.

6. Enock Phale, M.P. Deputy Minister of

Health.

7. John Bande, M.P. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.

8. Monica Chang'anamuno, M.P. Deputy

Minister of Education.

"The final appointments bring the total number of Cabinet appointees to 29, consisting of 12 women (41%) and 17 men (59%) in compliance with Section 11(1) of the Gender Equality Act 2013, not counting His Excellency the President and His Honour the Vice President. who are in Cabinet by their election and not an appointment," reads the statement in part.

It further states that President Chakwera remains Minister of Defence whereas Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima will continue to be responsible for Public Sector Reforms.

