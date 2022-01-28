Tanzania: Judges Must Move to Dodoma, CJ Orders

CHIEF Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma, has asked judges who are still in Dar es Salaam to relocate to the country's capital -Dodoma, immediately after on-going construction of judiciary headquarters is completed.

He said shifting to Dodoma was not optional, adding that the construction of the new buildings of the judiciary headquarters popularly known as 'The Treasury Square' was expected to be completed in December 2022.

Prof Juma was speaking on Wednesday during the laying of the foundation stone for the new buildings which will also include the Supreme Court. The event was attended by top officials from the judiciary.

For the first time in the country's history, Tanzania will have its first ever Supreme Court at the judiciary headquarters. The project, expected to spend more than 120bn/- involves the construction of a nine - storey building of the High Court, the modern Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, as well as the administration block, according to the Chief Court Administrator, Professor Elisante Ole Gabriel.

According to the CJ, this is going to be the biggest headquarters of the judiciary in the East and Central Africa considering its best design.

Speaking at the event, Prof Juma said it was high time for judges to prepare themselves to work from their new offices in Dodoma, although he insisted that a good number of them had already shifted from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

According to him, immediately after the official launching of the Treasury Square, the Law Day would be marked at the new buildings, meaning that the official kicking off of the judiciary calendar would start thereafter.

"At some point, my predecessor and former CJ, Mohammed Chance Othman, said he was unhappy to have retired from office without having the judiciary headquarters, but we are now happy that his dream is now almost coming true," said Prof Juma paying tribute to the government for providing funds for the implementation of the project.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Justice and Constitution, George Simbachawene, expressed his satisfaction for the collaboration he had been receiving from the judiciary since he was appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to lead the ministry.

He said for the short period that he had stayed in office; he does not see any difference from the cooperation he received when he was serving in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I want to congratulate you for the buildings at the judiciary headquarters and I believe that the project will be completed on the given timelines," said Mr Simbachawene.

Earlier, the Chief Court Administrator, said the judiciary was planning to spend 129.5bn/- to complete all the buildings at the Treasury Square, and that as of on Wednesday, already the contractor, Arqes Africa Limited had received 47.2bn/-.

The drawings of the buildings were designed by a Tanzanian Architect of the project, Ms Rose Nestory who told the 'Daily News' that the modern buildings had also considered the needs of People with Disabilities (PWDs).

"After reaching the main entry, they will be able to use lifts and even in the public washrooms within the buildings we also considered the needs of Person With Disabilities (PWDs)," added Ms Nestory.