Uganda: Sources - Us, EU "Likely" to Impose Sanctions On Individuals Involved in Kakwenza Ordeal

Impeccable sources within the diplomatic community have told Nile Post that the United States and European Union could impose sanctions on individuals connected or involved in the brutal arrest and torture of critical writer and activist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Sources told us that the US and EU were alarmed over reports of torture of Kakwenza while detention.

The reports were validated in a medical report prepared by the Uganda Prisons Service which confirmed evidence of torture

"The reports of torture are serious," said one of the diplomatic sources adding that "individuals implicated in the ordeal are likely to face serious repercussions."

The sources said Washington and the EU had asked for a detailed report on Kakwenza's detention.

The diplomatic community has been outspoken about the arrest and brutal treatment of the PEN International prize winner.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

In a tweet on January 25 connected with the re-arrest of Kakwenza after he had been granted bail, US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown said the "US is also closely monitoring actions by specific individuals who are undermining the rule of law and democracy in the country."

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, 2021 from his home in Kisaasi and charged with offensive communication for his tweets on December 24, 2021.

Kakwenza's tweets were said to have offended President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander Land Forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was hastily released on January 26 and dumped at his home in Iganga.

Under the US laws, the President of the US in liaison with the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Department of Justice (DOJ) and State Department may issue an executive order imposing political or economic sanctions sanctions on individuals or countries over behaviour or actions that violate US or international law. Torture is one of such actions.

The sanctions can be broadened to cover close family members of the implicated individual/individuals.

Sanctioned individuals or their family members could be prevented from stepping into the US or EU member countries and their bank accounts and assets could be frozen.

The US has previously imposed sanctions on two senior military officers, Former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura and former head of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho over human rights violations.