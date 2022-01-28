Rwanda to Reopen Border With Uganda Next Week

The border has been inactive for nearly four years after Rwanda issued an advisory to her citizens that their safety in Uganda could not be guaranteed.

The government of Rwanda has announced it will re-open its border with Uganda as part of the efforts to give a fresh momentum between the two countries.

According to a communique from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Thursday, Rwanda will reopen Gatuna Border Post on Monday January 31 to allow easy movement between the two countries.

Gatuna border, which is the busiest between the two country countries, has been inactive for nearly four years after Rwanda issued an advisory to her citizens that their safety in the neighbouring country could not be guaranteed.

According to the communique, the latest move follows the visit of Lt Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Senior Presidential advisor on special operations and Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces to Rwanda.

"The Government of Rwanda has taken note that there is a progress to solve issues raised by Rwanda as well as commitments made by the Government of Uganda to address remaining obstacles."

Muhoozi's visit was widely perceived as a positive step towards reviving ties between the two countries.

Muhoozi is also Uganda's first son.

It has not been officially communicated to be linked, but three days after he visited Rwanda, Uganda replaced former Chieftaincy Military Intelligence (CMI) Maj General Abel Kandiho.

Under Kandiho's leadership, CMI was accused of torturing and killing Rwandans before being dumped at borders without due process. Others died in custody.

"In this regard and in line with the communique of the 4th Quadripartite summit held at Katuna/Gatuna on 21st February 2020, the Government of Rwanda wishes to inform the public that the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda will be reopened on 31st 2022."

The communique noted that just like other land border posts with other countries, health authorities of Rwanda and Uganda will work together to put in place necessary measures to facilitate movement in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Rwanda remains committed to ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between Rwanda and Uganda and believes that today's announcement will contribute positively to the speedy normalization of relations between the two countries," reads the communique.