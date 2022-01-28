Rwanda: Over 4,500 Police Officers Promoted

President Paul Kagame has promoted 4,592 Rwanda National Police Officers to different ranks.

The promotions that were announced on Thursday, January 27, include four officers, who were elevated from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The four new ACPs are Sam Bugingo, the commanding officer for the VIP Protection Unit, Aloys Munana Burora, the Commanding Officer for Automobile Inspection Centre; Edmond Kalisa, the Regional Police Commander (RPC West); and Rutagarama Kanyamihigo, the contingent commander for the Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU) currently serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The Rwanda Protection Support Unit is charged with the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, president of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component as well as other special assigned tasks.

Other three officers were promoted to the rank of CSP from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); two promoted to SSP from Superintendent of Police (SP) and 100 promoted to SP from Chief Inspector of Police (CIP).

Other 266 officers were promoted to CIP from the rank of Inspector of Police (IP), 638 promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to the rank of Inspector of Police (IP); 56 to Chief Sergeant (C/SGT) from Senior Sergeant (S/SGT); 355 from Sergeant (SGT) to S/SGT; 928 from Corporal to Sergeant and 2240 were promoted from Police Constable to Corporal.

Police dismissals

Meanwhile, a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, January 26, dismissed 481 Police officers of different ranks from the force for professional malpractice including lack of discipline, corruption, and other criminal offenses.

"Rwanda National Police congratulates all those who have been promoted," RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, said.

Kabera added that professionalism and discipline are some of the core values of RNP and that the "force will continue to be tight on the zero tolerance policy against corruption."