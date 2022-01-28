Uganda: Anita Among Asks Govt to Let Mutebile's Family Occupy Bou Governor's Official Residence Permanently

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has asked government to permanently give the official residence of the Bank of Uganda governor to the family of the deceased and now former Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

Among made this request during the vigil that was held on Wednesday, at the said residence in Kololo.

According to Among, this should be done in order to honour the integrity of the late Mutebile.

"I asked Hon. Thomas Tayebwa (government chief whip) to make sure that the official residence is given to the family in honour of his (Mutebile) integrity," Among revealed in a tweet.

The deputy speaker also revealed to the mourners that the late Mutebile was a strong pillar in her career as she started out as an intern at Centenary Bank.

"As a young intern at Centenary Bank Gulu branch, Professor Mutebile who had visited the Bank recommended me for promotion after watching me go about my work. On his advice, I was promoted to the level of a supervisor and he became my inspiration in the banking sector," Among said.

She described the deceased Mutebile as a man with integrity, honesty and humility.

Among said the Mutebile served his country with a distinction and called upon leaders at different level to emulate him.

Parliament on Thursday called a special sitting to pay tribute to the late Mutebile for his service to the country.

The long serving governor passed away at 5:30am in Nairobi on the morning of January 23, 2022, after a period of being unwell.