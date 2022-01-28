Tanzania: President Suluhu Turns 62

Tanzanians took to social media on Thursday to send happy birthday messages to President Samia Suluhu Hassan as she turned 62.

President Samia, born on January 27, 1960, hails from Makunduchi, an old town in the Sultanate of Zanzibar.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi was among those who wished the president a happy birthday and prayed for God's guidance as she leads the country.

A tweet from the Zanzibar State House stated, "Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi wishe all the best to the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on her birthday today... Dr Mwinyi prays for Mama Samia's long life and good health. Happy Birthday Mama Samia,"

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu wrote, "Happy birthday our dear President, our pride ... May Allah grant you good health, long life and protect you from all evil. Allah gives you strength and makes it easy for you so that you can serve our Nation better. Happy birthday to you Madam President," Ummy tweeted

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Innocent Bashungwa wrote, "Happy Birthday to our beloved Madam President."