Tanzania: Govt Warns Hiking Prices Arbitrary

27 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has warned traders who have a tendency of hiking prices of goods and services without following procedures that is also not fair for consumers, as their purchasing power sink.

"The government is responsible to regulate fair competition in the market by controlling weak or oppressive dynamics of procedures and traders who arbitrarily hike commodity and services prices in the country," said the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji.

Minister Kijaji made the remarks in Shinyanga on Monday while getting briefing on the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) report on the findings of the shortage and rising prices of soft drinks that occurred between October last year and January this year. They were attributed to lack of containers for transporting industrial sugar.

"The government has taken various steps to ensure that the industrial sugar is available and we will not let Tanzanians suffer due to hiking of prices arbitrarily," said Dr Kijaji.

During her visit to the Jambo Food Products factory in Shinyanga region last Sunday to have a look on the production status of various products, especially soft drinks, she assured the investors of the availability of industrial sugar.

She said the government has directed the respective authorities to make a close followup on producers and traders in the market, so that prices are not hiked without following proper procedures.

In addition, Minister Kijaji directed regional trade officers across the country to closely monitor prices of various commodities and services in their respective areas and submit regular reports to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, through the oOffices of regional administrative secretaries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X