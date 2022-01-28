Tanzania: Barren 'Demon' Tortures Simba

GOAL drought demon continue to grip Simba and their 1-0 loss to Kagera Sugara at Kaitaba Stadium yesterday further plunged the Msimbazi Street into deep misery.

Ugandan striker Hamis Kiiza came off the bench to showcase his scoring skills and he was the one who sent Simba crying after scoring the winner deep in the second half.

The defeat left Simba langusihing ten points adrfit run away league leaders Young Africans after 13 rounds each. Yanga enjoy the driver's seat on 35 points as Simba sit second on 25 points.

The defeat, which was second in three matches leaves the NBC Premier League tittle holders at crossroads to surrender the tite they won fore seasons consecutively.

The bitter 90 minutes at Kaitaba Stadium condemned Simba to a 270-minute scoreless campaign, as their strikers haven't seen the back of the net in three matches consecutively. Simba ought to blame themselves for the loss, as they wasted hosts of scoring chances in both halves, notable being a sitter miss by Muzamiru Yassin.

Benard Morrison and Shomari Kapombe also fluffed with clear chances to score. On positive note though, Pape Sakho and Clatous Chama displayed eye catching footbal. Head Coach Pablo Franco decided to deploy Morrison as false nine, while Sakho and Chama played just behim the Ghanaian but they fired blamks.

On the restart he introduced Meddie Kagere and later skipper John Bocco for a rescue mission but all in vain. Simba have now lost 14 points from four draws and two loses.

Simba went to Kagera to seek solace after throwing away five points in two matches played in Mbeya and Manungu Complex in Morogoro. It was a match that attracted attention of many football fans as they expected to see Simba stamp convincing results after poor shows in their past two matches.

They dropped three points in their 1-0 loss to Mbeya City before a disappointing barren draw with Mtibwa Sugar. As such; excelling in yesterday's game would be the only way for them to prove that they have not yet given up the championship race, but things turned worse.

For Kagera Sugar, the match gave an apportunity for the renowned The former Simba and Young Africans hitman, Kiiza has once again found his way into the Premier League and proved a vital player to Kagera Sugar yesterday. Prior to yesterday match, Kiiza scored one goal to his club this season after netting a crucial goal in their 2-1 triumph over Dodoma Jiji at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

In terms of overall performance in their past 12 matches, Kagera Sugar who have been struggling after managing only three wins, four draws and five defeats to accommodate have now moved up with 16 points in hand.

It was a memorable day for veteran Ugandan import Hamisi Kiiza as he scored Kagera Sugar a vital goal that handed defending champions Simba their second Premier League loss.

Kiiza was introduced in the 56th minute replacing Ally Ramadhani and it took him 14 minutes to punish his former employers. Kiiza netted the winner in the 70th minute from Ally Nassor Ufudu's clean pass.

Kiiza, however, failed to play in the remaining minutes after he was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

Kagera Sugar have now reaped 17 points to climb to the 8th position, while Simba have remained second with 25 points.