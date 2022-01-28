Rwanda: Midfielder Kalisa on Course for as Kigali Return

27 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS KIGALI hope to have midfielder Rashid Kalisa back in action in the coming days after joining the first team training on Tuesday.

Kalisa, 25, has not made a single league appearance for the Citizens this season after a knee surgery forced him on the sidelines for nearly four months, since last October.

"It feels good to be back," Kalisa told this publication on Wednesday.

"It has been a long time, but every day I worked hard with the physio and doctors. I knew with this injury we had to wait and work, but three months on, I am strong."

The quick fleet midfielder finds his side in third position with 24 points after 14 matches into the 2021/22 league season. They trail leaders SC Kiyovu by five points.

He joined AS Kigali in August 2019 from rivals Kiyovu, and was part of the national team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

Kalisa rose to prominence in 2015 while he played for Police FC, and cemented his profile the following year when Rwanda hosted the 2016 CHAN finals.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X