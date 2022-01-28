Rwanda: Midfielder Kalisa on Course for as Kigali Return

AS KIGALI hope to have midfielder Rashid Kalisa back in action in the coming days after joining the first team training on Tuesday.

Kalisa, 25, has not made a single league appearance for the Citizens this season after a knee surgery forced him on the sidelines for nearly four months, since last October.

"It feels good to be back," Kalisa told this publication on Wednesday.

"It has been a long time, but every day I worked hard with the physio and doctors. I knew with this injury we had to wait and work, but three months on, I am strong."

The quick fleet midfielder finds his side in third position with 24 points after 14 matches into the 2021/22 league season. They trail leaders SC Kiyovu by five points.

He joined AS Kigali in August 2019 from rivals Kiyovu, and was part of the national team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

Kalisa rose to prominence in 2015 while he played for Police FC, and cemented his profile the following year when Rwanda hosted the 2016 CHAN finals.