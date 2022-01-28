Tanzania Music Awards Return With Pomp

THE Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa launch the return of the music awards gala at the Julius Nyerere International Conversion Centre (JNICC)in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The National Arts Council has organized the awards launching ceremony whose awards will commence at 06:00 pm and will be attended by several stakeholders and government officials.

The Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports,Pauline Gekul and the Permanent Secretary Hassan Abbas are among the top dignitaries to attend the launch.

Other than the government officials, the launch ceremony will bring together five music megastars such as Nasibu Juma (Diamond Platinumz), Ally Kiba, Rajab Kahali (Harmonize), Faustine Mfinanga (Nandy) and Zuhura Othman Soud (Zuchu) Other artists expected to attend include Peter Msechu, Hamza Kalala and Msafiri Zawose.

Last year the Tanzania Film Board launched the award ceremony in the film industry that saw 'Jua Kali' television series winning multi-awards. Among the ground and individual awards they won included the best female actor by Godliver Godian, the best female director Leah Mwandamseke, the best male and female actor of the audience.

The audience selection awards went to the actors who won the best drama awards who are Iddy Kapalata and Maria George. Other 'Jua Kali' Awards are Best Film Music Awards, Best Production System Award, and Best Supporting Actress Award which went to Hellen Herman.

In addition, the best film went to the Obambo movie, which also won the best actor's award through Isarito Mwakalindile, the best cinematography and special effects went to Ochu and RamarKing. In addition, the former Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa received the Honourary Award on behalf of the President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, as recognition of her contribution to the support Film Industry in the country, including "The Royal Tour".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Film Board organised the awards ceremony together with the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports.

Minister Bashungwa said the Government has allocated 1.5bn/-to the Arts and Culture Development Fund to promote and develop Cultural and Arts activities, including the film industry. Commenting on the filming process, the Minister praised the process and commended how the Awards raised talent.

In recognition of their significant contribution to the film industry in the country, photographs of former filmmakers; King Majuto, Sharo Milionea, Sajuki and Steven Kanumba were housed in the Tughimbe Hall of fame.