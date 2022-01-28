Uganda: Red Cross Gives Relief to Over 300 Families Affected By Mudslides in Kisoro

Uganda Red Cross has given relief to over 300 families affected by the recent floods and mudslides that hit areas around Mt.Muhabura in Kisoro district in the Western part of the country.

Earlier this week, torrential rains that pounded areas around the mountain led to floods and mudslides that left nine people dead and over 800 affected .

A Joint assessment of the affected area conducted by the Uganda RedCross, UPDF, Police, Wild life Authority and the Kisoro District Disaster Management Committee by the RDC indicated that at least three sub counties include Nyarusiza, Muramba and Bunagana were affected by the disaster.

On Wednesday, Uganda Red Cross with support from European Union (ECHO) through a consortium with Netherlands Red Cross and the Internacional Federation of the Redcross / RedCrescent activated immediate response to the area.

" The 300 most affected families were selected for this relief aid. We have coordinated with the Office of Prime Minister who will also be sending more support in form of food and non -food relief to the affected communities. We thank our partners who enable us to have prepositioned relief stock that we can immediately utilize when such disasters occur. This support supplements what we have already offered as lifesaving interventions and we believe this will enable them develop coping mechanisms," said Irene Nakasiita, the Uganda Red Cross Spokesperson.

Speaking about the relief, the State Minister for Disaster, Esther Anyakun applauded the organization for the immediate response and relief given to the affected families.

"We thank Red Cross for coming in so fast to save the situation. The government through the Office of the Prime Minister has also prepared food and non- food relief kits and this will be coming through soon. We have also prepared shs500,000 for every family that lost someone .We will work with your district leadership and Members of Parliament from your district to see how to find land and relocate the displaced families, "Anyakun said.

The district leadership mentioned that this is the first kind of heavy flooding and mudslide disaster they have experienced.

"We request government to support us to establish the cause and source of the mud and such heavy flooding. We have failed to know where this water came from. We need experts to come and go to the mountains to conduct thorough research. We also request a team from all concerned ministries to come for a Joint assessment exercise to help us restore the affected infrastructure. We need roads, water sources, livelihoods and all government departments and Ministries responsible should come in to help us," Sarah Mateke, the Kisoro Woman MP, who also doubles as the Minister of State for Youths.