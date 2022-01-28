Rwanda: Etoile Shock AS Kigali as Bugesera Maintain Form Under Ndayiragije

Etoile de l'Est continued their good form at home on Thursday afternoon as they upset title hopefuls AS Kigali 2-0 at Ngoma Stadium.

Jean Claude Harerimana Kamoso converted a penalty to give his side the lead in the 32nd minute before free scoring Nigerian import Samuel Chukwudi completed the damage in injury time.

Etoile were lively in every department of the game as they controlled proceedings from start to end in grand style, making AS Kigali look disorganized.

AS Kigali ended the game with ten men after Ramadhan Niyibizi was shown a red card in the second half.

Elsewhere in Nyamata, Bugesera extended their resurgence under tactician Etienne Ndayiragije as they defeated Gicumbi 2-0 Ghanaian striker Sadick Sulley netted a brace within one minute - in the 34th and 35th minute - to give his side maximum points.

In form Patrick Mugisha was once again on target for Mukura as the Huye-based outfit edged strugglers Etincelles 1-0. Mugisha has scored three goals in his last three appearances.

Justin Mico's 62nd minute goal also powered Rayon Sports over Gasogi United in a controversial 1-0 win at Kigali Stadium. Gasogi had what would have been an equalizer, a long range striker by March Nkubana, denied by referees as offside.

Musanze also picked up all the points against Rutsiro, thanks to Jean Luc Kwizera's lone goal in the 74th minute.

Three games are on the card for Friday; with Marines welcoming SC Kiyovu in Rubavu and Espoir hosting Gorilla FC in Rusizi, whereas champions APR will be up against Police at Kigali Stadium.