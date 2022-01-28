Rwanda: Police Look to Bounce Back Against APR After Bugesera Upset

Police will be hoping to return to winning ways on Friday when they face champions APR at Kigali Stadium. Kick off, 3pm CAT.

The law enforcers suffered a 2-1 upset to Bugesera in their last league fixture on Monday. The loss pushed them six points off table leaders SC Kiyovu, and five behind second-placed APR. The latter have played two matches less.

Scottish tactician Francis Nuttall Elliot insists that the gap is not insurmountable.

"Everything is possible in football. We have been inconsistent but if we win this game [against APR], we shall cut the lead at the top and who knows what will happen next,"Nuttall said.

Almost similarly, though, APR will also be on a mission to bag maximum points after sharing spoils with AS Kigali last Saturday. The goalless draw allowed SC Kiyovu to recapture the top spot following their 2-1 win over Espoir.

APR's Moroccan head coach, Mohamed Adil Erradi, has urged his players to be ready for a 'tough challenge' against Police. "They have greatly improved this season."

"We need to regain our confidence and find our scoring touch against Police. It is going to be tough game, we will be gunning for all the three points and [hopefully] the top spot again."

Ahead of Friday's matches, Kiyovu lead the table with 29 points, one ahead of APR. AS Kigali and Police complete top four with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Marines, who stunned nine-time champions Rayon Sports 3-0 last Sunday, host hopefuls Kiyovu at Umuganda Stadium on Friday.

Friday

APR Vs Police 15:00

Marines Vs Kiyovu 15:00