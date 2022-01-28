Tanzania: Suluhu at 62 - Her Life Outside State House

Dodoma — IF you did not know that even your President has time for leisure, it is simple. She does.

Turning 62 years after her birthday Thursday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan looked jovial, smiling all the time when she conducted her first ever interview with a national broadcaster, just ten months since she became the first ever female top leader in the country.

Unlike other previous five Heads of State, President Samia, the 6th top leader of the land now becomes the first president to celebrate her birthday by engaging all Tanzanians on a live national television broadcast.

The first time she appeared on a one-on-one interview was on August 9, 2021 when she volunteered an interview with an international media organization, the BBC, with one of the renowned journalists, Salim Kikeke.

Thursday, it was a different story. She appeared live speaking to Tanzanians and the entire world via the State owned national television station, TBC, during an interview that was moderated by TBC's Director General (DG), Dr Ayub Rioba, who was assisted by the State owned national broadcaster's Senior journalist Eshe Muhiddin.

Dr Rioba is among the well-known media gurus, mentors and lecturers of journalists in the country, who until now is apart from discharging his duties at TBC as the boss, is equally exercising his professional consultancy services at the University of Dar es Salaam, where he has always been teaching for a long time.

During an interview, President Samia who appeared at the popular Jambo Tanzania TV programme aired by the national broadcaster said she loves playing with her grandchildren, especially when she is in Dar es Salaam, the country's commercial capital.

She also said that she was always happy when she listens to the much known music---Taarab which ought to amuse every person in Zanzibar, one of the most admired Isles by tourists in the country.

"Even when I am handling some official files in my office, I always have at least that music in the background," she noted as she smiled to respond to Ms Muhiddin who made a teaser at Dr Rioba's question which wanted to know what the president does when she is free.

Above all, the President said she was one of the fanatics of social media whenever she had time. Apart from social media, the Head of State said she was equally using that time to get more knowledge on what other leaders from across the world do to help their countries.

"I always take time to get more knowledge on how best to solve any challenge ahead as one of the top leaders in the country, " she said.

What may happen to be a new revelation, if at all, is that some Tanzanians did not know that President Samia, the third born in a family of 15 and the mother of two was raised in a family of a teacher (father) who was married to two housewives.

It means, the country is endowed by a president who was raised by a house wife who dedicated her commitment to raise one of the children who is now heading the highest office of the land.

She yesterday had an ample time to tell all what she had gone through in her life, including the fact that she had studied at 10 different schools because her father, the teacher, was being transferred to teach at different schools.