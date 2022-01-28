Tanzania: 'Magufuli's Death Was My Greatest Blow'

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan Thursday recounted the death of the fifth phase President John Magufuli as the greatest blow in her as she marked her 62nd birthday.

The Head of State said that, although she had experienced various blows but the passing on of Dr Magufuli was the greatest one since she knew that she was going to take over the presidency as per country's constitution.

"This was the major blow in me, but when it is God's plans, He shows you a way and gives you a vision and guidance on what to do as long as you are committed to deliver on people' s expectations ," the president said.

Dr Magufuli died on March 17 last year due to heart complications; he became the first president who died in office. His death was announced by President Samia the then Vice President.

Following his death, the then VP Samia was sworn in on March 19 as Tanzania President. She is the first female president of Tanzania.

Soon after taking the oath of office as the country was still covered with a heavy blanket of grief following the death President Samia offered an uplifting and healing message which rightly restored hopes in the midst of despair.

The new Commander-In- Chief appealed to all Tanzanians to stand together as they mourn the untimely demise of Dr Magufuli, assuring that nothing will go wrong as the country was blessed with capable leaders.

President Samia further said that, she was also shocked when she was picked by her party (CCM) to be a running mate of President John Magufuli in 2015 General Election.

"I didn't know what could happen but I thank God for that," President Samia said.

Ms Samia further narrated that when she was picked by her colleagues from Zanzibar to be the vice chairperson of the Constituent Assembly, she was reluctant because she was aware with speaker's responsibilities in Parliament.

"My colleagues insisted that I should take the post... I agreed and I did the job but the major challenge during this time was how we could get approval of the draft constitution by three quarter of Zanzibar members of the constituent assembly because we had divisions," she said.

She noted that to her it was not an easy task but she finally she managed to convince other members from isles and secured the approval by three quarters of the members as required.

President Samia noted that, getting three quarters approval of the draft constitution by isles members was a huge achievement to her as vice chairperson of the constituent assembly.