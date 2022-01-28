Tanzania: New Hope for Clean Water in Three Regions

Arusha — THE wider population of villages in Arusha, Manyara and Tabora regions have every reason to smile, as they are set to get clean and safe water in the near future.

The hope comes at the backdrop of provision of standard water filters that are able to filter water by almost 99 per cent, assuring people of enjoying the precious liquid that is in high demand.

The filters have been provided free of charge to about 1,500 people, most of whom come from disadvantaged families, thanks to Wine to Water of East Africa that has its headquarters in Arusha City.

Wine to Water of East Africa Programme Manager, Ms Mary Laiser mentioned the beneficiary villages to include some from rural areas of Ngongoro, Tarangire, Karatu, Monduli, Longido, Loliondo, Babati and other villages from Tabora region.

Ms Laiser said that in a period of five years, they have been monitoring use of the filters and came to the conclusion that the equipmenthave been very helpful in ensuring good health and protection from waterborne diseases, especially to children under the age of five.

"Theequipmentwas provided to health centres, bus stands, market places, worship houses, courts and police posts," said Ms Laiser.

She noted that in 2020, they supplied hand-washing equipment to several schools and raised awareness on personal hygiene as well as the need to ensure the environment is clean. Until August last year, they had supplied 39 tanks, each with a capacity of 500 liters and 40 filters in different schools of Arusha.

The plan went with another task of drilling water wells for human use in areas that were facing water challenges at Kipalapala hamlet in Itetemia village of Tabora region. It was one of several beneficiaries of the water wells that cost 38m/- and serve more than 3,000 people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under Wash for School programme, Wine to Water of Africa has put concerted efforts in making sure that the environment is clean and safe and that water is well used in accordance with required standards. The aim is also to teach children the best practices in cleanliness and hygiene as well as how to prevent themselves from infectious diseases, such as Covid-19.

The programme was a pilot project in three primary schools of Bangata, Oldadai and Nambere that are in Arusha.

Speaking about the washing hands programme, Bangata Primary School Head Teacher, Ms Janeth Robert, who is among the teachers who underwent training, said it will be very useful to the whole society as the targeted group of children has a great potential to pass on the knowledge gained to others.

The programme was launched by Arusha District Council Community Development Officer, Ms Angela Mvaa on behalf of the Council Director. She pledged to cooperate in making sure that the programme is sustainable and reaches many more schools.