Tanzania: MP Donates Bed Sheets to Butiama Hospital

28 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob

Butiama — SPECIAL Seats Member of Parliament Ms Ghati Chomete has donated bed sheets and dustbins, all worth 2m/- to Butiama District Council Hospital.

Ms Chomete handed over the donation to the hospital management early this week during an event that brought joy to the medical personnel serving at the district largest government hospital.

The handing over event was witnessed by Home Affairs Deputy Minister Mr Jumanne Sagini

She said the bed sheets and the dust bins will help to improve health services to the public especially mother and children services.

Mr Sagini who is also the Member of Parliament for Butiama thanked Ms Chomete for the help promising to continue working together on development matters.

The youthful MP also got an opportunity to visit patients at the hospital which is located at the home village of the founding father of the nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

