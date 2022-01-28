Kenya: President Kenyatta to Meet With Security Chiefs Over Election Preparedness

28 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Security chiefs will on Friday hold a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, "the meeting will be attended by Regional County Commissioners, police commanders, intelligence officials and County Commanders."

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the security situation in the country and the coming campaigns and elections.

The president wants to hear how prepared the team is ahead of the grueling period amid growing terror attacks in parts of Lamu County.

The meeting comes days after interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the country is general safe and ready to hold the polls and added unlike the past when there were tribal groupings which were political there is no such trend.

Matiangi also said terrorism remains a threat in the country and urged the public to continue being vigilant.

He blamed bribery, handouts and unmet promises on electoral violence witnessed in parts of the country.

He blamed politicians giving out the handouts and monetary promises that are not met for the violence.

