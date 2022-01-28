Rwanda/Burundi: Kiyovu Sign Burundian Forward Gasongo

28 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

SC Kiyovu have acquired Burundian striker Benjamin Gasongo from his home club Aigle Noirs on a two-year deal.

Gasongo, 22, joins the Green Baggies as a free agent as they seek to bolster their attacking department for the second round of the league.

The budding talent is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline, and his versatility could be a great asset for Francis Haringingo's side who are challenging for their first league title since 1993.

Gasongo has already been capped by Burundi at senior level, having made his international debut in a 4-1 friendly game win over Mauritius on January 16, 2020, before earning three more caps in competitive matches.

Read the original article on New Times.

