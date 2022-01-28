Rwanda: Cycling - Heroes Day Race Due January 30

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) in collaboration with the National Heroes, Medals and Rings of Commendation (CHENO) are organising a race to celebrate the 2022 Heroes Day.

The race is scheduled for January 30 at Amahoro Stadium.

Dubbed Heroes' Day Cycling Youth Races, the annual competition aims at educating young people on the culture of heroism ahead of Heroes' Day, which will be celebrated on February 1 under the theme "Our Heroes, Our Dignity".

This year's edition also intends to search for young talents in the run-up to the 2025 Road World Championships in Rwanda.

The riders will bring their own bicycles and helmets, and must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Unlike last year's race that attracted riders in both junior and elite categories, only youngsters - under two age groups - will participate this year. There will be a race for riders aged between 12 and 14 years and another for junior cyclists aged 15-16.

According to Ferwacy Technical Director, Emmanuel Murenzi, the elite category was withdrawn from this year's edition because of financial constraints.

"Elite riders are not concerned this year because there is no budget for all categories to participate. We decided to keep the juniors for the race because it is part of our fresh plan to prepare young riders for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships to be held in Kigali," Murenzi told Weekend Sport in an interview on Thursday.

"It's also part of the competition's drive to inspire and encourage heroism among Rwandans and we believe it should be starting from younger generations," he added.

Winners will be rewarded with various kits to use in training such as helmets, gloves and jerseys.

Organisers added that they are doing their best to ensure that at least every participant walks home with a prize no matter how small it could be.

Registration for the 2022 Heroes' Cycling Cup is open until January 29 via Ferwacy's online registration portal and at the cycling body's headquarters at Amahoro Stadium.

The race last happened in 2020 when Jean Eric Habimana and Diane Ingabire won the men and women's race in elites, while Eric Muhoza emerged winner of the juniors' race.