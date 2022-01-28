Kenya: Several Students Injured as School Bus on Learning Tour Crashes in Kisumu's Mamboleo

28 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Several students sustained injuries after a school bus they were traveling in lost control and landed in a ditch at Mamboleo along Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

The bus belonging to Thu-Gem High School was returning from a learning tour at an agricultural institute, a police officer who visited the scene on Thursday reported.

It had four teachers and forty-four students.

"They were all in fair condition," the police officer stated.

They were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

