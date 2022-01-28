Kenya: Voters Must Reject Perennial Presidential Contenders - Wanjigi

28 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has urged Kenyans to vote in a fresh crop of leaders for the sake of their future.

Wanjigi told a rally in Kitui on Thursday that the country needed to consider a new set of leaders and shun those who have run for the top office in successive elections singling out Raila Odinga, his party leader in the Orange Democratic Movement, who will be contesting for the presidency for the fifth time on August 9.

"Since the independence of this country there has been only two families in the presidential contest. 1963; Jomo Kenyatta, 1992; Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, 1997; Raila Odinga, 2002 Uhuru Kenyatta when he battled it out with Kibaki; 2007, Raila Amolo Odinga, 2013 Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Amolo Odinga; 2017 Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Amolo Odinga again. 60 years? Are you not tired? Does this country belong to two families?" Wanjigi asked.

The businessman further called on Kenyans not to gamble with their votes saying the August 9 election will determine the future of the country.

Wanjigi however stated that he was firmly in the ODM and that Raila Odinga is his party leader, even as he insisted to that he will seek to fly the party's ticket in the presidential election.

He also pointed out that the One Kenya Alliance Principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) are his good friends.

"I want you leaders and Kenyans to get me clearly. I am a very good friend to the OKA principals but I am not in OKA. I have my party called ODM. That is my party but OLA are my very good friends," he stated.

The businessman who has also expressed interest in the presidency said that despite supporting Odinga in past elections, he betrayed his supporters by entering into deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta without involving them.

