Kenya: Man Kidnaps, Kills 3-Year Old Son Before Committing Suicide

28 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — A man has killed his three-year old son who he had kidnapped before committing suicide in Embakasi, Nairobi.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the man hanged himself after leaving a suicide note with Sh500 attached.

"A suicide note from Ayieko and Sh500 were found on the table, instructing Adhiambo to buy airtime worth the amount and inform the entire family of his demise," the DCI report stated.

He had initially sneaked into the house of his former wife "in Tassia estate and left with the boy before he killed him and hanged himself."

"Owing to the increased cases of missing children in city estates, parents and guardians are urged to guarantee the safety and security of their children, by leaving them in the hands of responsible adults whenever they are away."

