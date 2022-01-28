South Africa: Media Statement - Scopa Sends Letter to President Ramaphosa On Alleged Misuse of Public Funds for Political Party Purposes

document

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) has today sent a letter with a detailed set of questions to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to respond in writing to the allegations of the misuse of public funds for political party purposes, as resolved by the committee on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

As per the committee's decision, President Ramaphosa has 10 working days to respond to the letter. After consideration of the President's written response, the committee will consider whether it is necessary to invite the President to provide additional records or to appear before the committee to answer any further questions on the matter.