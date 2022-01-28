South Africa: Media Statement - Scopa Sends Letter to President Ramaphosa On Alleged Misuse of Public Funds for Political Party Purposes

27 January 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) has today sent a letter with a detailed set of questions to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to respond in writing to the allegations of the misuse of public funds for political party purposes, as resolved by the committee on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

As per the committee's decision, President Ramaphosa has 10 working days to respond to the letter. After consideration of the President's written response, the committee will consider whether it is necessary to invite the President to provide additional records or to appear before the committee to answer any further questions on the matter.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X