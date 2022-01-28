South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Commits to the Continuity of Safety Programmes

press release

Minister Marais commits to the continuity of safety programmes at DOCS

As Acting Minister of Community Safety, Minister Anroux Marais has now met with the Department's senior management team and was briefed on the status of the safety programmes across the province.

To ensure the stability and continuity of these key programmes, Minister Marais will actively be involved in meeting the imperatives of the Provincial Safety Plan in the interim as the Acting Minister.

Minister Marais said, "As safety is a key priority of the Western Cape Government, I am honoured to have been entrusted with this significant role to ensure the continuity of the pivotal programmes of the Department of Community Safety.

The lack of safety in our communities is one of the foremost challenges we face. While at the provincial level we do not have control over the police, this department has played an instrumental role in improving safety for our residents. I look forward to providing the needed support to HOD Yashina Pillay and the team to further promote professional policing through effective oversight as legislated and to capacitate safety partnerships with communities and other stakeholders.".

Both Minister Marais and HOD Pillay have adopted an open-door policy for any staff member that may require their support or advice in confidence.