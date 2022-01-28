South Africa: Mental Health in This Time of Virus Capitalism - Now More Than Ever, We Need Revolutionary Acts of Love

27 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dale T Mckinley

Dale T McKinley is a long-time political activist, researcher-writer and lecturer who works at the International Labour, Research and Information Group.

Studies suggest that close to 60% of adults in South Africa are experiencing higher levels of emotional and psychological stress than before the pandemic. This was brought into a much more personal focus when three academic/work colleagues and good activist-intellectual friends/comrades of mine took their own lives.

'At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love" - Ché Guevara

Over the past two years the combined and intertwined ravages of an unpredictable coronavirus pandemic and an uncontrollable capitalist system and politics have given rise to a widespread and intensified mental health crisis. A toxic and often deadly cocktail of both objective and subjective impacts has wreaked havoc on human society, and particularly on the mental health landscape.

As the various authors of South Africa's National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) Wave 5 report note, these impacts include "fear, anxiety, loneliness, and uncertainty about the future" stemming from both the health-related effects of the virus and the material effects of associated political and economic...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X