South Africa: Mental Health in This Time of Virus Capitalism - Now More Than Ever, We Need Revolutionary Acts of Love

Dale T McKinley is a long-time political activist, researcher-writer and lecturer who works at the International Labour, Research and Information Group.

Studies suggest that close to 60% of adults in South Africa are experiencing higher levels of emotional and psychological stress than before the pandemic. This was brought into a much more personal focus when three academic/work colleagues and good activist-intellectual friends/comrades of mine took their own lives.

'At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love" - Ché Guevara

Over the past two years the combined and intertwined ravages of an unpredictable coronavirus pandemic and an uncontrollable capitalist system and politics have given rise to a widespread and intensified mental health crisis. A toxic and often deadly cocktail of both objective and subjective impacts has wreaked havoc on human society, and particularly on the mental health landscape.

As the various authors of South Africa's National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) Wave 5 report note, these impacts include "fear, anxiety, loneliness, and uncertainty about the future" stemming from both the health-related effects of the virus and the material effects of associated political and economic...