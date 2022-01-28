Namibia: Nsc, Nssu Warn Private Schools

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and the Namibia School Sports Union (NSSU) yesterday jointly warned local private schools not to undermine the mandate and functions of the NSSU by hosting unsanctioned events.

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya and NSSU national coordinator Solly Duiker yesterday called a press conference in the capital, where they shared with the media and public their growing concern with various private schools that host sport events without seeking approval from the NSSU.

As per its Act and constitution, the NSSU has a broader mandate to develop, administer, regulate and coordinate all school sport activities and functions within the borders of Namibia.

The NSSU has authority to govern and control 12 sports codes at school level; namely athletics, basketball, chess, cricket, darts, gymnastics, hockey, netball, swimming, tennis, volleyball and rugby, while other codes are to go through national federations.

The two bodies said numerous private schools have been undermining the NSSU's mandate and functions by willingly hosting unsanctioned events, and many a time they do not even bother to align their activities with that of the NSSU calendar.

"The NSC has been approached by various stakeholders seeking clarity on the correct process and jurisdiction of school sport, especially football, netball and rugby. I must make it clear that the NSSU is a national umbrella body formed by cabinet resolution (C2/0128/007) affiliated to NSC and mandated to coordinate school sport in close cooperation with the sport ministry, while also cooperating with all national federations to develop school sports," said Mwiya.

He further explained: "Article 5.1 of the NSSU constitution states that all corresponding regions inclusive of all officials, school and learners resorting under the regional structure and affiliated to school sport codes within the area of jurisdiction of the union that practice organised sport shall be members of the NSSU."

On his part, Duiker urged all members and affiliates to abide by the NSSU constitution and all the relevant Acts.

"As per the constitution, all jurisdictions, whether it's private or government schools, they all resorts under the auspices of the NSSU. It is essential that we need to abide by the Sport Act of 2003 as well as the laws and regulations as stipulated because they regulate sports in the country," added Duiker.