Namibia: Debmarine Builds School Ablution Facilities

Education is the bedrock for propelling the next generation into a thriving future, and the launching pad for the prospective prosperity of a country and its people.

"When we received an initial request to build additional pit latrines for the Elamba Combined School, we naturally accepted as we believe a conducive learning environment is vital for our children to thrive," said Debmarine Namibia communications officer Stella Auala-Ipinge during the official handover of the ablution facilities on Tuesday at the Otsandi village in the Omusati region.

The Elamba Combined School's new ablution facilities boast flush toilets, each in its own cubicle and separated according to gender, as well as basins.

The entire project came at a price tag of N$500 000.

"The facilities we are handing over today are not a pit latrine system. We studied the needs of the school, engaged professionals in the field and concluded that a French drain ablution facility would be ideal," she explained.

The new, permanent ablution facilities will improve health and hygiene standards at the school, enabling learners and teachers to have a better learning environment as access to basic health and safe sanitation is fundamental.

"As Debmarine Namibia, we spend annually in excess of N$6m on social investment (sponsorships) for various socio-development needs that benefit young Namibians. But we know, that our efforts, and those of government, as well as other private companies, are not enough to eradicate the challenges we face," Auala-Ipinge indicated.

She added that at Debmarine Namibia, they are committed to partnering for thriving communities, protecting the natural world, creating access to equal opportunities as well as opportunities for youth and cultural heritage, amongst others.

"Education, health, welfare and livelihoods are some of the key components within the partnering with communities, where we are showing our commitment," she noted.

For her part, Omusati deputy director of education Sophia Ashipala called the donation and handover of the ablution facilities a "commendable achievement", and expressed her gratitude to Debmarine Namibia for its "generosity and utmost care for the Namibian child".