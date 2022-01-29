Rwanda to Reopen Border With Uganda After Three Years

A three-year standoff fueled by accusations of espionage and support for dissidents will come to an end after a round of intense diplomacy.

Rwanda will reopen its main border with Uganda on Monday, authorities have announced.

It abruptly closed the Gatuna-Katuna border in 2019, after accusing Uganda of abducting Rwandans and supporting rebels seeking to topple President Paul Kagame.

Uganda denied the accusation and instead blamed Rwanda of infiltrating its security agencies.

The reopening, announced on Twitter on Friday, comes after the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, visited Kagame over the weekend.

"Rwanda has taken note that there is a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda, as well as commitments made by the government of Uganda to address remaining obstacles," Rwanda's Foreign Ministry stated.

Museveni has also sacked his military intelligence chief, who Rwanda had persistently criticized.

Rwanda Uganda border vital link in regional trade

The border closure had severely disrupted the trade links in the region.

Ugandan goods, including food, liquor, and cement, dominated the Rwandan market before the closure of the border.

Rwanda primarily relies on a transport corridor that runs from the port of Mombasa through Kenya and Uganda.

The same road also funnels goods through Rwanda to Burundi and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the standoff, Uganda accused Rwanda of an effective trade embargo.

Failed talks to ease tensions between Kagame and Museveni were previously hosted by Angola and the Congo.

Rwanda said it hoped the reopening: "will contribute positively to the speedy normalization of relations between the two countries."

Uganda did not comment on the move, but it retweeted Rwanda's Foreign Ministry statement.

lo/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)