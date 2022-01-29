South Sudan: Capacity Building for Health Emergency Responders on the Incident Management System

26 January 2022
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)

As part of enhancing coordination and strengthening the response capacities in African's Member States, Africa CDC support the capacity building for South Sudan national and sub-national public health emergency responders on incident management system. The training benefited 40 participants from national level and 39 participants from sub-national/states level.

All the participants comes from human, animal, and environmental health sector, humanitarian affairs and disaster management, and partners working with South Sudan Ministry of Health.

As a result of this training, the public health emergency operations center in South Sudan was able to detect media alert from Fangak County of Jonglei State and National Rapid Response Team was deployed in the area to ascertain the situation. The coordination of COVID-19 response activities also improved significantly as observed in regular weekly meetings and issuance of COVID-19 daily updates.

