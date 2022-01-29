Africa: Inside Iyin Aboyeji's Plan to Build Charter Cities for African Tech

After helping build two unicorns and starting a VC fund, Aboyeji wants to create charter cities in Africa. But what are the odds of it working?

African cities, particularly sub-Saharan ones, have the fastest global urban growth rate. But with challenges around overcrowding, congestion, infrastructure, power and poor governance, these cities are maxed out in what they can provide to the average African living in urban environments.

Some experts think charter cities offer a solution. They are granted a special jurisdiction to create a new governance system and allow city officials to adopt best practices in commercial regulation.