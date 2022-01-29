Africa: Asset Financiers to the Rescue as Bolt Plans to Sign-Up 200,000 New Drivers in Africa to Meet Growing Demand for Ride-Hailing Services

28 January 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Bolt, the Estonian mobility tech company that recently closed a huge round, is planning to onboard an additional 200,000 drivers in Africa this year, as it kicks-off expansion to more cities within its existing markets while keeping up with the growing demand for e-hailing services across the continent.

Bolt's Africa regional director, Paddy Partridge, told TechCrunch that the ride-hailing firm has experienced a spike in on-demand transportation services, and that the current drivers -- especially in Ghana and Nigeria where "there's a real shortage of cars" -- are not enough to meet this growth.

