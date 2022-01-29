Zimbabwe: Chinamasa Lands Top SADC Post

Former Cabinet minister and Zanu PF Secretary for Finance, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, and ex-diplomat Dr Andrew Mtetwa have landed top regional posts after they were appointed to the SADC Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group respectively.

The appointments are a demonstration of confidence on the country by region leaders.

The appointments of the two were made following approval by the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held in Lilongwe, Malawi, in August 2021.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group were part of the SADC Mediation and Conflict Prevention and Preventative Diplomacy structure established by the SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2014.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said: "The structure is aimed at strengthening SADC's mediation capacities and timeously pre-empt violent conflict. He will be joining four other eminent personalities that include former Heads of State and Government and former Government Ministers from other SADC countries on the SADC Panel of Elders. His appointment is for a four-year term until August 2025," said Mr Mugejo.

Cde Chinamasa has an illustrious career in Government since independence in 1980, where he rose to become the country's Attorney General, before being appointed Cabinet minister, holding the portfolios of Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Finance and Economic Development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Mtetwa is a senior lecturer at the Zimbabwe National Defence University, and former Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Belgium, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zambia.

Ambassador Mtetwa is a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been a career diplomat.

"He will serve on the Mediation Reference Group with eight other former Ambassadors and high-level officials from the SADC region who were appointed for their demonstrable technical expertise in strategic studies, conflict resolution and preventative diplomacy. He will also serve for a term of four years ending in August 2025.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade takes this opportunity to congratulate Honourable Chinamasa and Ambassador Mtetwa on their appointments to these important assignments which aim to support the ongoing efforts of SADC Heads of State and Government to promote peace and security in the SADC region," said Mr Mugejo.

Their appointments are testimony to Zimbabwe's ability to produce distinguished regional leaders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the two appointees success in fulfilling their functions as members of the SADC Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group.