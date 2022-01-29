Zimbabwe: UAE Lifts Zim Travel Restrictions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s national crisis and emergency management authority has lifted restriction on entry for passengers arriving from 12 countries, including Zimbabwe beginning today.

According to an official tweet, the UAE said it will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative PCR Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries before departure.

Travellers will also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.

This week, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) also released a comprehensive guide for vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to travel to the UAE capital.

The authority stressed that a booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for tourists to enter the Emirate.

Vaccinated tourists traveling to Abu Dhabi Airport must confirm that the UAE officially recognises their vaccine. Abu Dhabi accepts vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention Society.

The travellers must download the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA UAE Smart) app or visit the ica.gov.ae website to complete the "Register Arrivals Form", 48 hours before travel date.

All travellers will need to validate their vaccination (or exemption) 48 hours before travel via the same platforms. They will be prompted to submit personal information, passport details, travel itinerary, address when in Abu Dhabi and a copy of their vaccine certificate.

These will need to be approved before the traveller embarks on their journey. The average time for the Medical Committee to process applications is 48 hours.

They must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their departure and fly only once a negative test result has been received; and upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, travellers will need to take another free PCR test.

Only children under 12 years and individuals with official exemptions are exempt from taking the PCR test.

Results are delivered within 90 minutes.

Travellers can depart the airport and wait in their accommodation for the results.

If the traveller comes from a Green List country, they will need to take another PCR test on day six. If from a non-Green List country, they will need to take another PCR test on days four and eight. The day of arrival is day one.

Unvaccinated tourists will not have access to attractions, except for hotel accommodations, but not restaurants and facilities within hotels.