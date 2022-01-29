Tanzania: Govt Institutes New Measures to Reduce Sickle Cell Burden

THE Ministry of Health intends to revise the country's non-communicable disease policy to incorporate infant screening during vaccination as well as premarital counselling as a means of reducing the country's Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) burden.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Health, Prof Abel Makubi said in Dar es Salaam, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the policy needed to be modified to promote early detection to reduce the spiralling cases of children born with SCD in the country.

He suggests that, in addition to newborn screening, continual youth testing procedures before marriage should be implemented to adopt appropriate disease control measures. "Early disease detection and attention to professional recommendations may help to decrease the burden." Let us continue to collaborate to revise our policies and begin infant screening."

According to him, in Tanzania approximately 11,000 babies are born with SCD each year, ranking fifth in the world after Nigeria, DRC, India and Angola. Over 75 per cent of people with the disease live in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"In Tanzania, SCD is a major contributor to under-five mortality and is estimated to account for seven per cent of all-cause mortality in this age group," said during the 7th Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS)-wide dissemination symposium with the theme Multistakeholder engagement: Turning the tide of sickle cell disease in Tanzania

Tanzania, according to Prof Makubi, is overburdened by the disease. Special programs with an integrated strategy are needed to break the vicious cycle and contain the disease, with the existing approach of screening newborns facing the challenge of home deliveries.

Dr Agnes Jonathan, the Project Coordinator for the Sickle-cell Pan African Research Consortium (SPARCO), said the public health goal is to reduce SCD morbidity and mortality in Africa, particularly in children, and to provide comprehensive, lifelong care for the disease by identifying, preventing, and treating it.

"The MUHAS Sickle Cell Programme has collaborated with several partners to support the establishment of a large cohort of SCD patients," she explained. "Currently, over 5,000 patients are enrolled, who received care initially at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)."

Dr Jonathan said later on it trickled down to regional referral hospitals in Dar es Salaam (Temeke, Mwananyamala and Amana), the network also includes patients from Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Mwanza.

MUHAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Andrea Pembe said the facility conducts sickle cell research since 2004, enabling the inclusion of the disease in the national policy on NCDs.

"Now the task is to have data on the number of patients across the country but also intensify screening and create awareness to break the vicious cycle by ensuring that almost the whole country was aware of the challenges the disease poses," he said.

According to Wikipedia SCD is a group of blood disorders typically inherited from a person's parents. The most common type is known as sickle cell anaemia (SCA), which results in an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein haemoglobin found in red blood cells.